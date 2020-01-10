Which Pakistan player has rubbished the idea of four-day Tests?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has slammed the idea of reducing Test matches to four days.

Yasir used the recent second Test between South Africa and England in Cape Town as an example why five-day Tests need to be preserved.

He added that if a day of two is lost due to rain, there is still time for a result to occur if a Test match is five days long.

“There seems to be popular misconception that Test matches hardly last for five days and can therefore be replaced with four-Day Tests,” Yasir wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “No better example of the folly of this sort of thinking can be found as demonstrated in the recently concluded 2nd Test between South Africa and England which lasted for five days.

“The quality of cricket witnessed on the final day of this game where the game ebbed and flowed is a fine example of how two good teams competing on a proper playing surface can provide top quality entertainment for all five days. In addition, a fifth day also provides a buffer in case one or two days get rained-off. In my mind there is absolutely no reason to reduce the traditional five-day game to a four-day version.”

