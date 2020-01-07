Three Pakistan players to be fined for failing the fitness test?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah, batsman Haris Sohail and all-rounder Imad Wasim failed to achieve the minimum requirement on the first day of the fitness tests held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

While they did better on the second day, it remains to be seen whether they passed.

If they don’t, they will be fined 15 percent of their monthly retainer.

Meanwhile, batsmen Babar Azam, Abid Ali and Shan Masood all passed with flying colours, while former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s fitness levels improved significantly.

One of the reasons why Sarfaraz was dropped from the Pakistan team was due to concerns over his fitness.

Test captain Azhar Ali, batsman Asad Shafiq and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will take their fitness tests later as they all have viral infections.

Left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari is currently recovering from typhoid fever, while Hasan Ali is finishing his rehabilitation program after being diagnosed with multiple rib fractures.

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is also sidelined with a back injury.

As for left-arm pace bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, their fitness tests will be held on January 20 and 21 since they are currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Amir is playing for the Khulna Tigers, while Wahab is representing the Dhaka Platoon.

The fitness tests cover five major areas – fat analysis, strength, endurance, speed endurance and cross-fit.

