Image courtesy of: Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for BCCI

Heavy rain and a wet outfield led to the first Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati being abandoned.

Not a single ball was bowled, but India did win the toss and elect to bowl first.

However, the inclement weather stopped the game from starting on time.

But, when the rain finally relented, the outfield was deemed too wet.

After a lengthy wait, which included multiple inspections, the umpires had no choice but to call the game off.

The second Twenty20 International will be held in Indore on Tuesday.

