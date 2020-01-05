Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Hobart Hurricanes opener D’Arcy Short hammered a breathtaking 103 not out to lead his side to an eight-run win over the Perth Scorchers.

Opting to bat first, the Hurricanes got off to a superb start as Short and Caleb Jewell amassed a 69-run partnership before Jewell was dismissed by Liam Livingstone for 25.

Short and Miller kept the runs flowing with a 42-run stand before Miller was trapped lbw off the bowling of Fawad Ahmed for 15.

Short and captain Ben McDermott ensured the Hurricanes ended on a high as they forged an unbeaten 69-run partnership, during which Short brought up his hundred on the final ball of the innings.

Short ended up making 103, which came off 70 balls and included three boundaries and seven sixes, while McDermott remained undefeated on 20, which came off 11 deliveries and included two boundaries and a six.

Thanks to Short, the Hurricanes finished on 180/2 off their 20 overs.

Livingstone and Fawad picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing 181 to win, the Scorchers lost Livingstone early on as he was clean bowled by Riley Meredith for 13.

Cameron Bancroft failed to trouble the scorers as he was caught behind off the bowling of Scott Boland for a duck.

Josh Inglis was run out by Boland the very next ball, which left the Scorchers reeling at 18/3.

Wow wow wow. It might be a dropped catch. It might be unlucky for the Scorchers. It's definitely a Bucket Moment!#BBL09 | @KFCAustralia pic.twitter.com/2cJX5vBcBh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2020

Captain Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green steadied things with a 75-run partnership before Green was trapped lbw off the bowling of Nathan Ellis for 33.

Qais Ahmad took out Chris Jordan for one run, while Boland sent Tim David packing for 18.

Marsh went on to score a 36-ball 48, which included five boundaries and a six, before he was dismissed by Thomas Rogers.

Ashton Agar fell shortly after as he was sent packing by Ellis for eight runs.

Even though Jhye Richardson hammered an unbeaten 33 off just 14 balls, it wasn’t enough to get the Scorchers across the line.

Boland and Ellis took two wickets apiece, while Rogers, Meredith and Qais claimed one wicket each.

Short was named Man of the Match.

