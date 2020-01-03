Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he “dreaded” and really hated legendary Australia opener Matthew Hayden for a period of time.
Akhtar made the surprising admission in a question and answer session on his YouTube channel.
Akhtar noted that despite his ill feelings towards Hayden initially, the giant Australian “became the best of my friends”.
“Matthew Hayden, I dreaded this guy for a period of time. I hated that person to the guts. But, he became the best of my friends, so I think he is one of the nicest guys I came across,” Akhtar said.
