Former Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he “dreaded” and really hated legendary Australia opener Matthew Hayden for a period of time.

Akhtar made the surprising admission in a question and answer session on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar noted that despite his ill feelings towards Hayden initially, the giant Australian “became the best of my friends”.

“Matthew Hayden, I dreaded this guy for a period of time. I hated that person to the guts. But, he became the best of my friends, so I think he is one of the nicest guys I came across,” Akhtar said.

