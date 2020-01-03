Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has criticised batsman Haris Sohail and spinner Yasir Shah after they were not picked by any franchises for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ramiz noted that Haris has “limited shots” as a batsman, while his fitness and fielding is not up to standards.

As for Yasir, Ramiz pointed out that his “temperament in white-ball cricket is not high as compared to red-ball”.

“Haris Sohail has a problem of fitness and his fielding in T20 is not up to mark. He has very limited shots, does not improvise as other players of his calibre in [the] middle order and also he has not played any big innings that can become a reference point for him,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

“Yasir lacks variety as a leg-spinner and also his temperament in white-ball cricket is not high as compared to red-ball.

“Selection committee would be worried because Haris Sohail [is] currently a star in Test and ODI cricket and has also played two World Cups for Pakistan and same goes for Yasir as he has participated in past seasons. It’s a problematic situation for Pakistan cricket.”

The PSL Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on Wednesday.

The PSL will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

