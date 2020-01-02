Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed believes that all-rounder Muhammad Shahzad will be a player everyone will be talking about in a year’s time.

Ijaz has high hopes for the youngster after he was included in Pakistan’s Under-19 World Cup squad.

The 51-year-old added that he has been working with Shahzad since the Under-16 level, and pointed out that the rising star “fits in my combination well”.

“I have taken some bold decisions by including a boy called Shahzad who was under my supervision in Under-16,” Ijaz was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Throughout all eight practice games, he has been following my instructions and putting them into use.

“One should be able to learn and adopt to conditions fast and he can do that. He is an opener and a medium pace bowler and he fits in my combination well.

“I want all of you to note what I said today because after a year or so when he does well, you will remember that how he was identified as a product.”

