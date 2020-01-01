Ehsan Mani has security concerns about the PSL being held in Pakistan?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has made it clear that he has no security concerns about the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being held in the country.

Mani’s comments come after the schedule for this year’s tournament, which will be held entirely in Pakistan, was announced on Wednesday.

It revealed that the PSL will begin on February 20 and confirmed that the opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

Mani pointed out that it’s time the entire PSL was held in Pakistan, especially after Sri Lanka visited and brought Test cricket back to the country after 10 years.

“After bringing Test cricket back to Pakistan, hosting of the entire HBL Pakistan Super League is our other major achievement,” he was quoted as saying by the PCB’s website. “I never had any doubts it was Pakistan’s league and should be played in front of home crowds.

“We had made this commitment to the people of Pakistan at the end of last year’s event and I am pleased today we have announced the event schedule with four centres to share the 34 event matches between them.”

