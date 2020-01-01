Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Fawad Ahmed took three wickets and Cameron Bancroft smashed a fantastic 50 as the Perth Scorchers crushed the Brisbane Heat by 40 runs.

Opting to bat first, the Scorchers got off to a quick start before opener Liam Livingstone was trapped lbw off the bowling of Zahir Khan for 12.

Josh Inglis, who opened the batting with Livingstone, managed to score 27 before he was clean bowled by Zahir.

Ashton Turner mustered 14 runs before he was dismissed by Ben Cutting, while captain Mitchell Marsh was sent packing by Ben Laughlin for 26.

Cameron Bancroft was the Scorchers’ top-scorer with 50 runs, which came off 42 balls and included two boundaries and a six.

Thanks to his knock, the Scorchers finished on 149/6 off their 20 overs.

Zahir and Laughlin picked up two wickets apiece, while Cutting and Josh Lalor chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing 150 to win, the Heat lost opener Tom Banton early on as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Jhye Richardson for seven runs.

Max Bryant only made six runs before being stumped by Inglis off the bowling of Ashton Agar.

Chris Jordan then removed Matt Renshaw for one run, while Matthew Kelly trapped Sam Heazlett lbw for 12.

Jimmy Peirson was the next to go as he was caught behind off the bowling of Agar for six runs.

Fawad then dealt the Heat three big blows as he sent Cutting, captain Chris Lynn and Mark Steketee packing for one, 13 and 14 respectively.

The Heat were unable to recover from that point and ended up being skittled out for 109.

Fawad was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Kelly and Agar took two wickets apiece. As for Richardson, Jordan and Livingstone, they claimed one wicket each.

Fawad was named Man of the Match.

