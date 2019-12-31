Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that he achieved his goal of “scoring and winning a Test against Sri Lanka”.

Azam accomplished the feat in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

The 25-year-old accumulated 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

His knock in the second Test played a part in helping Pakistan win the match by 263 runs.

Pakistan’s victory over Sri Lanka was a historic moment as it was their first Test series win on home soil after 13 years.

“Playing in front of home crowd was a special feeling. I am thankful to the Almighty that I succeeded in achieving my goal of scoring and winning a Test against Sri Lanka,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

