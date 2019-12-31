Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes that the “impressive” pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah have bright futures ahead of them.

Afridi starred in the 2019 World Cup as he took 16 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.62.

In Pakistan’s World Cup game against Bangladesh, Afridi finished with figures of 6-35 off 9.1 overs.

As a result, the 19-year-old not only became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match, but also registered the best figures by a Pakistan player in a World Cup game.

In the two-Test series against Australia, he was Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker with five wickets an average of 36.80.

He also took the most wickets for Pakistan in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka as he claimed eight wickets at an average of 23.25.

As for Naseem, he made his international debut in the first Test against Australia and dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154.

In the Test series against Sri Lanka, he snapped up seven wickets at an average of 27.71.

The 16-year-old also made history in the second Test in Karachi as he became the youngest fast bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

“Some of the new bowlers like Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi have arrived at the scene and they have been impressive in Test cricket,” Misbah was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.

“Naseem got five wickets in the last Test against Sri Lanka. Shaheen bowled well in the World Cup and he showed glimpses of being a Test bowler in South Africa, and bowled really well in Australia and here in Pakistan against Sri Lanka.

“We will hopefully bank on these two promising fast bowlers in the future.”

