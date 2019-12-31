PCB to unveil Pakistan Super League schedule on January 1

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will unveil the finalised schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday.

The 2020 edition of the PSL will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

It is likely that the opening ceremony and first match will be held in Karachi, while the final will be played in Lahore.

Other than these two cities, matches will also be played in Multan and Rawalpindi.

The Quetta Gladiators will go into the tournament as the reigning champions.

