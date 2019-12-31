Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sydney Thunder captain Callum Ferguson and Usman Khawaja smashed 73 and 63 respectively to lead their side to a thrilling three-run win over the Adelaide Strikers.

Rashid Khan nearly got the Strikers over the line with his highly entertaining 40, which came off just 18 balls.

Choosing to bat first, the Thunder got off to a flying start before opener Alex Hales was clean bowled by Billy Stanlake for four runs.

Khawaja and Ferguson made up for the loss of Hales with a 73-run partnership, during which Khawaja brought up his fifty, before he was run out for 63, which came off 50 balls and included six boundaries and a six.

P SIDDY STOP IT! That's the cheekiest of cheeky run outs from the Strikers veteran! Khawaja out for 63 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/28SuiDxRcL — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2019

Ferguson and Alex Ross added 59 runs to the score, during which Ferguson surpassed his half-century, before he was removed by Rashid Khan for a 46-ball 73, which included seven boundaries and two sixes.

BIG. Cal Ferguson launches a Bucket Ball Free Hit into the crowd … and it's caught! Teamwork! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Z1LJ1xrBSZ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2019

Ross went on to score 19 before he was clean bowled by Peter Siddle, who also trapped Daniel Sams lbw for a duck two balls later.

However, thanks to Ferguson and Khawaja, the Thunder finished on 168/5 off their 20 overs.

Siddle was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Stanlake and Rashid chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 169 to win, the Strikers got off to a disastrous start as opener Phil Salt was sent packing by Sams for a duck on the 10th ball of the innings.

Matthew Short only made six runs before he was caught by Sams off the bowling of Jonathan Cook.

Captain Alex Carey fell soon after as he was caught behind off the bowling of Chris Morris for 19.

Jake Weatherald and Jonathan Wells stabilised the innings with a 63-run partnership before Wells was sent packing by Morris for 26.

Weatherald went on to score a 37-ball 52, which included two boundaries and four sixes, before he was caught by Chris Green at long-on off the bowling of Sams.

It's a Bucket Ball bonanza tonight as Jake Weatherald sends the Free Hit over the rope to bring up his 50! #BBL09 | @KFCAustralia pic.twitter.com/v8PCOjmtwL — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2019

Cameron Valente and Cameron White were on their way back to the pavilion shortly after, which left the Strikers reeling at 118/7.

However, Rashid ensured his side didn’t go down without a fight and launched an incredible counter-attack.

His 18-ball 40, which included four boundaries and three sixes, nearly got the job done, but ultimately, it just wasn’t enough to carry the Strikers across the line.

Six more for Rashid in this Morris over and the Strikers need 33 off 15… #BBL09 https://t.co/6V8ivJ6A96 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 31, 2019

Sams, Morris and Arjun Nair took two wickets apiece, while Cook claimed one.

Ferguson was named Man of the Match.

