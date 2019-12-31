Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Babar Azam revealed that he accomplished his personal goal of being Pakistan’s top run-scorer at a World Cup.

In the 2019 World Cup, Azam accumulated 474 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 67.71.

Azam added that his game-winning 101 against New Zealand, which came off 127 balls and included 11 boundaries, was his best moment in the tournament.

“It was a great year for me. I learned a lot this year especially how to perform in all conditions,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I used to score runs earlier but sometimes I wasn’t able to give match-winning performances. I tried to improve on that aspect learned how to bat and win games under pressure, which was a big learning curve for me.

“This year, I played my first 50-over World Cup. It was a big occasion and I really enjoyed the event. As a kid, I used to follow World Cups very keenly on television. When I got selected for the big event, I set a goal of doing something big and different.

“Being the top batsman in my team was always a target for me. The World Cup gave me an opportunity of getting recognised at the highest level, which gave me real satisfaction. My innings against New Zealand was my best in the tournament and it taught me a great deal of how to bat and bail the team out in a pressure situation.”

