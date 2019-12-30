Which two dropped Pakistan players have caught Azhar Ali’s attention?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was highly impressed with the performances of batsman Umar Akmal and spinner Bilal Asif.

Azhar was playing alongside the dropped duo for Central Pubjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Northern.

Akmal, who last played for Pakistan in October this year, struck a magnificent 218 in the match, while Bilal, whose hasn’t played international cricket since December 2018, took a total of 11 wickets, including eight in the second innings, as Central Punjab were crowned champions after winning the match by an innings and 16 runs.

Happy camp @central_punjab fantastic achievement winning #QeA19 all credit to players and support staff… there was some extraordinary performance from all the players.. congrats to @Umar96Akmal and @bilalasif2411 for their MOM performances👏👏🏏@TheRealPCB @TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/NkkF20zf50 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) December 30, 2019

“Happy camp [in] Central Punjab, fantastic achievement winning [the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy]. All credit to the players and support staff, there was some extraordinary performances from all the players. Congrats to Umar Akmal and Bilal Asif for their MOM (Man of the Match) performances,” Azhar said on Twitter.

