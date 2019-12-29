Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand opener Tom Blundell fought valiantly with a career-best 121, but Nathan Lyon led Australia to a 247-run win with his four-wicket haul on the fourth day in Melbourne.

Starting off the day on 137/4, Australia lost Travis Head early on as he was clean bowled by Neil Wagner for 28.

As soon as Head was dismissed, Australia declared on 168/5, which set New Zealand a target of 488 to win.

Wagner was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Mitchell Santner snapped up one.

Chasing 488 to win, New Zealand were dealt a big blow in the ninth over as opener Tom Latham was caught behind off the bowling of James Pattinson for eight runs.

Kane Williamson failed to trouble the scorers as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Pattinson for a duck.

Pattinson struck again four balls later as he cleaned up Ross Taylor for two runs.

Henry Nicholls and Blundell halted Australia’s charge with a 54-run partnership before Nicholls was stumped by Australia captain Tim Paine off the bowling of Lyon for 33.

Blundell and BJ Watling added 72 runs to the score before Watling was caught by David Warner at leg slip off the bowling of Lyon for 22.

Lyon also took out Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner for nine and 27 respectively, while Tim Southee was run out by Pattinson for two runs.

Blundell ended up making a career-best 121, which came off 210 balls and included 15 boundaries, before he was caught by Lyon at mid-on off the bowling of Marnus Labuschagne.

Since Trent Boult didn’t bat as he has a broken hand, New Zealand were bowled out for 240.

Lyon was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Pattinson took three and Labuschagne claimed one.

Head was named Man of the Match for his knock of 114 in the first innings.

