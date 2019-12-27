Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam gifted a bat to actor and game show host Fahad Mustafa after having dinner at his house.

Fahad, who is known for hosting the game show Jeeto Pakistan, took to Twitter and posted a picture of Azam giving him the bat.

Thank you for the bat @babarazam258 😍😎 pic.twitter.com/5O5ivYH8Yj — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) December 26, 2019

Azam has been in superb form as of late as in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, he accumulated 262 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 262.

Azam is currently captaining Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Northern in Karachi.

