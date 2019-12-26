Who is Pakistan batsman Babar Azam upset with?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is frustrated that Bangladesh are refusing to tour Pakistan for a two-Test series next year.

Pakistan are scheduled to host Bangladesh for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February next year.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, they are hesitant are being in the country for the Test series due to the security situation.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that a decision on the national team playing the Test series in Pakistan will be taken after the conclusion of the Twenty20 series.

However, with Pakistan having successfully hosted Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, which marked the return of Test cricket to the country after 10 years, Azam feels there is no excuse for Bangladesh not to play a Test series in Pakistan.

Babar Azam "Sri Lanka have just gone home after playing here so I don't think there is any reason for Bangladesh to not come to Pakistan. I feel that they should come here for the tour" #PAKvBAN #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 26, 2019

“Sri Lanka have just gone home after playing here so I don’t think there is any reason for Bangladesh to not come to Pakistan. I feel that they should come here for the tour,” Azam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...