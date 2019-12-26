Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam wants to “play more and more four-day cricket” since it will “allow me to understand how to build my innings in Test matches”.

Azam’s comments come after he had a superb campaign in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 25-year-old accumulated 262 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 262.

He will now feature for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Northern, which begins on Friday.

Babar Azam "I am trying to play more and more 4-day cricket and by playing long innings in 4-day matches I believe it will also allow me to understand how to build my innings in Test matches" #QEA19 #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 26, 2019

“I am trying to play more and more four-day cricket and by playing long innings in four-day matches I believe it will also allow me to understand how to build my innings in Test matches,” Azam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

