Former Pakistan batsman Ijaz Ahmed has said that “there should be no fear of playing in Pakistan”.

Ijaz’s comments come after Pakistan successfully hosted their first successful Test series on home soil after 10 years.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in the two-Test to win their first Test series at home after 13 years.

Pakistan are now scheduled to host Bangladesh for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February next year.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to tour the country for the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing a Test series there due to the security situation.

But, Ijaz feels that Bangladesh have nothing to worry about and is hoping they decide to play the Test series in Pakistan next year.

“I think there should be no fear of playing in Pakistan as this place is safe to conduct all sporting events. I hope Bangladesh will tour Pakistan and enjoy the crowd here,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

