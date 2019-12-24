Which seven Pakistan players got the nod of approval from Salman Butt?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt praised Abid Ali, Babar Azam, captain Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Shah Afridi for their performance in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Abid made his Test debut in the series, and had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series as Pakistan’s highest run-scorer with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

Azam accumulated 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262, while Azhar finished with 154 runs, which included a hundred, at an average of 51.33.

As for Masood, he amassed 140 runs, which included a career-best score of 135, at an average of 46.66.

In regards to the bowlers, Afridi was the most successful Pakistan bowler with eight wickets at an average of 23.25.

Naseem finished with seven wickets at an average of 27.71, while Abbas took six wickets at an average of 26.66.

Naseem also made history in the second Test as the 16-year-old became the youngest fast bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

“Great victory Pakistan after being away from home for so long,” Salman said on Twitter. “Top team effort. Excellent knocks by Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood and Babar Azam, and great bowling [by] Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah.”

Like this: Like Loading...