Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has admitted that he was really impressed with fellow pace bowler Naseem Shah’s performance in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka.

Naseem finished with seven wickets in the two-Test series at an average of at an average of 27.71.

He also made history in the second Test in Karachi as he became the youngest pace bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

The 16-year-old dismissed Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando as Pakistan won the second Test by 263 runs.

In addition to praising Naseem, Afridi also thanked the fans for supporting both Pakistan and Sri Lanka as the Test series marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Pakistan’s 1-0 win was also special as it was their first Test series triumph on home soil after 13 years.

Kya baat hai @iNaseemShah – Congrats on fifer bhai. Special thanks to the entire team for their love, support and guidance. I am also grateful to the fans of Karachi for their support to both teams Sri Lanka and Pakistan. #RiseAndRise #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/3UlJJhx5TD — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 23, 2019

“Congrats on [your] fifer bhai. Special thanks to the entire team for their love, support and guidance. I am also grateful to the fans of Karachi for their support to both teams Sri Lanka and Pakistan,” Afridi, who took eight wickets at an average of 23.25 in the series, said on Twitter.

