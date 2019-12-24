Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that former captain Imran Khan had a very strict fitness regime.

Akhtar noted that Imran, who is Pakistan’s current Prime Minister, used to “run 10 laps” before doing “20-25 sprints”.

The former all-rounder, who captained Pakistan to their only World Cup win back in 1992, would then bowl in the nets for three hours.

“I believe this thing used to be there in our side when Imran Khan was the captain. He came to the ground, did not listen to anyone, used to run 10 laps, take 20-25 sprints. He then bowled in the nets for three hours. It was compulsory for the rest of the players to come and do the same,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

