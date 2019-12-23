Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that opener Abid Ali has “changed the mindset of the team”.

Latif’s comments come after Abid made his Test debut in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

He had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

That victory saw Pakistan win their first Test series on home soil after 13 years.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series as Pakistan’s highest run-scorer with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

“Abid Ali with his centuries in both [the] Rawalpindi and Karachi Tests has changed the mindset of the team,” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Those players that were on survival mode also got hope after Abid provided them with support.

“Abid has revived Pakistan cricket by teaching other batsmen what brand of cricket to play. He was rejected for 10 years and now he has overtaken and replaced those that were preferred over him for all those years.”

