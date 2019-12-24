Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has risen to a career-high number six on the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Test batting rankings following his superb campaign in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam was Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer with 262 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 262.

He thus played an instrumental role in leading Pakistan to their first Test series win home soil after 13 years.

Babar Azam has risen to a career-high number 6 in the updated ICC Test Batting Rankings #PAKvSL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/nmWmqCRTsp — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 24, 2019

Azam is also number three on the ICC ODI batting rankings and the top-ranked batsman in the Twenty20 batting rankings.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...