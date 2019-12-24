Pakistan star Babar Azam rises to career-high number six on ICC Test batting rankings

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has risen to a career-high number six on the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Test batting rankings following his superb campaign in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam was Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer with 262 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 262.

He thus played an instrumental role in leading Pakistan to their first Test series win home soil after 13 years.

Azam is also number three on the ICC ODI batting rankings and the top-ranked batsman in the Twenty20 batting rankings.

