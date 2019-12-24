Aamer Sohail slams Pakistan captain Azhar Ali’s critics

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has lashed out at current skipper Azhar Ali’s critics, saying “there appears to be undue and sometimes unnecessary criticism”.

Azhar brought his rough patch with the bat to an end in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi as he scored a superb 118, which came off 157 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Aamer also noted that with Pakistan winning the Test series 1-0, which was their first Test series win on home soil after 13 years, it will give Azhar a lot more confidence.

“There appears to be undue and sometimes unnecessary criticism of Azhar Ali’s captaincy during recent times,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “When we speak about the tour of Australia, let’s remember that team strategies are made in conjunction with the coaching staff and Azhar Ali isn’t completely responsible in that regard.

“It’s clear to me that we went to Australia without proper planning but then also note that no Pakistan side has done well in Australia before, so we need to give some leeway to Azhar when judging his captaincy skills.

“But this win against Sri Lanka would have done him a world of good and I hope that we will see a much more relaxed and confident captain in Azhar Ali in the future. Let’s also hope for the sake of Pakistan cricket that he actually starts to respond well to tight match situations in the future.”

