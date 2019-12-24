Aamer Sohail reveals which Pakistan player has a ‘technical issue’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail believes that batsman Haris Sohail “has a technical issue which needs to be sorted out”.

Aamer’s comments come after Haris struggled during the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 30-year-old only scored nine runs at an average of nine, but claimed two wickets at an average of 16.50.

Despite this, Aamer insisted that he feels Haris is a “fine player”.

“Whilst his current form may not support this, I feel that Haris is a fine player and I have no doubt about that at all,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “Every player goes through rough patches and Haris is no different. I do feel that he has a technical issue which needs to be sorted out and I hope that Misbah-ul-Haq will [point] that out and pass on that information to Haris, and ask him to overcome that weakness which he has developed and which is resulting him losing his wicket to soft-dismissals.

“The technical issue is fairly obvious and someone like Misbah should have the knowledge of how to resolve such an issue, given the role he has within the PCB.”

