Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has warned the national team not to “take anything for granted” after their 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in the recently concluded two-Test series.

Pakistan’s 263-run win in the second Test in Karachi was historic as it marked their first Test series victory on home soil after 10 years.

Masood contributed to Pakistan’s win as he scored a career-best 135 in the second innings, which came off 198 deliveries and included seven boundaries and three sixes.

Masood noted that Pakistan shouldn’t get carried away with the win as they now play no Test cricket until their three-Test series against England in July to August next year.

“We’ll enjoy this win, but it’s Test cricket, we can’t take anything for granted,” Masood was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

