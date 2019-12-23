Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali believes that openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood “took the game away from Sri Lanka” in the second Test in Karachi.

Azhar’s comments come after Pakistan won the second Test by 263 runs and triumphed in their first Test series on home soil after 10 years.

Abid and Masood forged a 278-run partnership on the third day, which was the second-biggest opening stand for Pakistan in Test history.

Abid, who was named Man of the Match and Man of the Series, struck a career-best 174, which came off 281 balls and included 21 boundaries and a six.

As for Masood, he made a personal best 135, which came off 198 deliveries and included seven boundaries and three sixes.

Azhar also praised the bowlers for their performance and admitted he is glad to have ended his rough patch by scoring a century on the fourth day.

Azhar’s knock of 118 came off 157 balls and included 13 boundaries.

“So much talent in these youngsters, experience will come with time, they are the best bowlers in Pakistan and we should back them,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Special effort from the pacers to have brought us back after 191 all out. The stand between Abid Ali and Shan Masood took the game away from Sri Lanka, can’t emphasize that enough.

“Runs were long overdue for me, I hope I can carry on from here. Big advantage to be playing at home, we can take confidence from our performances here and take them overseas when we travel.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...