What left Pakistan batsman Babar Azam ‘speechless’?

Babar Azam: “Nothing like the Test series win at home. Just speechless. Look forward to play against many more cricket [nations] on our beautiful Pakistan soil”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam admitted that he was left “speechless” by the feeling of winning a Test series on hme soil.

Azam’s comments come after the national team beat Sri Lanka 1-0 to win their first Test series in Pakistan after 13 years.

Azam played an instrumental role in leading Pakistan to victory as he was the team’s second-highest scorer with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at a jaw-dropping average of 262.

The 25-year-old also hopes that this is the first of many series to be played in Pakistan going forward.

Nothing like the test series win at home. Just speechless. Look forward to play against many more cricket national on our beautiful Pakistan soil. #RiseAndRise #PakistanZindabad #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/VAXxBnx3Cw — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) December 23, 2019

