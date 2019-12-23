Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja firmly believes that batsman Babar Azam can “compete with anyone in the world”.

Ramiz’s comments come after Azam was Pakistan’s second-highest scorer in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at a jaw-dropping average of 262.

Prior to that, he accumulated 210 runs in the two-Test series against Australia, which included a hundred and a half-century, at an average of 52.50.

“Similarly in batting, Babar Azam is an asset that can compete with anyone in the world as he has scored heavily at an average of 62 since 2018. He is making headlines with his brilliant batting,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

