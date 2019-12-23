Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that the national team will be in need of spinners in the future.

Misbah’s comments come after Pakistan’s go-to spinner Yasir Shah has struggled to take wickets as of late.

Yasir took one wicket on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi as he clean bowled Dhananjaya de Silva for a duck.

However, he went wicketless in the first innings.

Furthermore, in the recent two-Test series against Australia, he claimed four wickets at an average of 100.50.

“In the long run we have to develop other spinners and we are thinking about that too,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “That doesn’t mean that we don’t have faith in Yasir’s abilities as we still think he is our match-winner now and will continue to be that in the future too – its just a matter of one good performance.”

