Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to “give more value to Test cricket” or it could lead to the national team becoming “rusty”.

Ramiz’s comments come Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 1-0 to win their first Test series on home soil after 13 years.

He added that if players who only play Test cricket feature in just four or five matches every year, they “won’t be able to deliver consistent performances”.

“PCB needs to give more value to Test cricket as performances in the longest format are always remembered. If you keep on playing Test cricket, then it will also help you in other formats,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “If players who only represent Pakistan in Tests get only four to five matches per year, then they will get rusty and won’t be able to deliver consistent performances.”

