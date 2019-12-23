Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has made it clear that there is no rift between him and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Sarfaraz was recently sacked as Pakistan’s Test and Twenty20 captain.

He was also dropped from the national team and was overlooked for Pakistan’s tour of Australia and their historic two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Despite having to make these tough decisions, Mani reiterated that there is no bad blood between him and Sarfaraz.

“I have no grudges with Sarfaraz and he knows this, he was inconsistent and was dropped from the side on the basis of his performances,” Mani was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “Sarfaraz is a gutsy player and I am pretty sure that he will seek out his batting issues in domestic cricket soon. He is fully committed to Pakistan cricket.

“No U-turn [was] taken, Sarfaraz was appointed skipper till the mega event (World Cup) and he also captained the side. We said that his performances would be reassessed, we have to think ahead.”

