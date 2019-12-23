Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes playing at home was the reason why the national team bounced back from their loss to Australia and beat Sri Lanka.

Pakistan were whitewashed 2-0 in their series against Australia, but took down Sri Lanka 1-0 to win their first Test series on home soil in 13 years.

With Test cricket also having returned to Pakistan after 10 years, Ramiz noted that the fans “encouraged and motivated them to win”.

“If you play at home, it gives you a massive advantage,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “This team was in complete shambles in Australia. It was not because of some magic wand that they came back after 15 days and suddenly got back on their feet. It was because of home conditions, home crowd and support which encouraged and motivated them to win.

“It’s a brilliant performance since winning a Test match is not an easy task. You have to play well for five days. Plus, they were under massive pressure since they had already lost against Sri Lanka in [the] T20Is earlier.”

