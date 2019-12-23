Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah admitted that he never thought he would make history at such a young age.

The 16-year-old’s comments come after he became the youngest pace bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket on the final day of the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Naseem took out Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando.

Naseem ended up finishing with seven wickets in the series at an average of at an average of 27.71.

“I never thought about being youngest to achieve any feat, I am just focused on my performance and hard work,” Naseem was quoted as saying by Geo News.

