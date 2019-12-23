Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah became emotional when talking about his mother after he took his maiden five-wicket haul in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The 16-year-old’s mother died shortly before he made his Test debut in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Naseem, who became the youngest seamer to take a five-for in Test cricket, noted that he had wanted to dedicate his first five-wicket haul to his mother so that she could have seen him on TV.

However, when making this revelation, he started to become emotional.

“I don’t have words to explain how difficult it was, it is better that I don’t share those feelings with anyone here,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“I had planned this before my debut that I will dedicate my first five-wicket haul to my mother so that she could see me on TV.”

Naseem’s five-for came on the final day of the second Test, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Naseem took out Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando.

Naseem ended up finishing with seven wickets in the series at an average of at an average of 27.71.

