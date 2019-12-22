Who is Pakistan opener Shan Masood angry with?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has admitted that he is upset with himself over the way he was dismissed on third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Masood scored a career-best 135, which came off 198 balls and included seven boundaries and three sixes.

However, he pointed out that he was gutted when he was dismissed by Lahiru Kumara on the stroke of the tea break as “the shot I played was half-hearted”.

“A batsman is never happy to be dismissed. There [was] 10 minutes left for tea and I have been dismissed a few times close to intervals,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “The shot I played was half-hearted and I didn’t play it towards midwicket nor square leg.

“I back my pull shot because I have gotten runs with it over the last year but I am disappointed with the execution of that shot.”

Masood’s opening partner, Abid Ali, also had a huge impact as he struck a career-best 174, which came off 281 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six.

Together, Masood and Abid forged a 278-run partnership, which was the second-biggest opening stand for Pakistan in Test history.

