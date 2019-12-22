Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has revealed that he loves his nickname of ‘Legend’ because it gives him confidence and “puts more responsibility on me”.

Abid’s comments come after he struck a career-best 174, which came off 281 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six, on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

With that knock, Abid became the first Pakistani player to score centuries in his first two Tests.

“The team management and players have all named me Legend and I am thankful for that,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It’s a positive and it comes into my mind, legend is a big thing and it puts more responsibility on me so I try to focus as much as I can and give maximum performance for Pakistan.”

