Pakistan opener Shan Masood has admitted that he is disappointed he and his opening partner, Abid Ali, didn’t break the record for the national team’s highest opening partnership in Test cricket.

Masood and Abid forged a 278-run partnership on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi, which was the second-biggest opening stand for Pakistan in Test history.

The duo missed out on breaking the all-time record set by Aamer Sohail and Ijaz Ahmed by 21 runs.

Aamer and Ijaz amassed a 298-run partnership against the West Indies in Karachi back in 1997.

Masood noted that he and Abid wanted to accumulate a 300-run partnership, but the stand was broken when he was dismissed by Lahiru Kumara for a career-best 135, which came off 198 balls and included seven boundaries and three sixes.

“Our next target was 300 runs, Asad Shafiq in the dressing room told us about the record. It’s sad to have missed out but it’s about the contribution to the team and we have brought the team into a good position,” Masood was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Like Masood, Abid also scored a career-best as he made a superb 174, which came off 281 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six.

