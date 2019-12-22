Which two Pakistan players have really impressed Shoaib Akhtar?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he is really impressed with openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood.

Akhtar’s comments come after both players scored centuries on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Abid scored a career-best 174, which came off 281 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six, while Masood made a personal best 135, which came off 198 balls and included seven boundaries and three sixes.

Abid and Masood ended up amassing a 278-run partnership, which was the second-biggest opening stand for Pakistan in Test history.

Abid also became the first Pakistani player to score two centuries in his first two Tests.

“Very well done both the openers. Specially Abid Ali for a fantastic start to his Test career with two centuries in two Tests. We should bat till lunch, play fast and set a big target,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

