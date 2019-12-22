Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has admitted that he regrets getting out when he did on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Abid scored a career-best 174, which came off 281 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six, before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Lahiru Kumara.

Abid admitted it was gutting to get out with his maiden double century in sight, but added that he was thankful to have played so well up to that point.

“I regret getting out at that time, I was playing so well but I am thankful to Allah. I wanted to keep building partnerships and went with small plans. Unfortunately I got that ball, it’s a part of cricket. I will keep trying,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

