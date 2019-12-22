Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has revealed that he is eager to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Abid’s comments come after he scored a career-best 174, which came off 281 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six, on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The 32-year-old will not feature in next year’s PSL as he wasn’t drafted by any of the franchises.

Despite this, he expressed his love of playing cricket and vowed to “keep working hard”.

“I want to play cricket, whether that’s domestic cricket or PSL. I will keep working hard,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...