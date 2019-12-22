Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has revealed that there are two reasons why his career-best knock of 135 on the third day against Sri Lanka in Karachi was so special for him.

Masood noted that it was firstly special to score a hundred on home soil and in the first Test series to be held in Pakistan in 10 years.

Secondly, he pointed out that he scored his first Test century against Sri Lanka back in 2015. Since then, he has not been able to convert his starts into triple figure scores until now.

“I think this is a more special hundred, to score in Karachi on your home ground with Test cricket coming home. It’s a big achievement for the nation that Test cricket is coming home,” Masood was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “My first 100 after four plus years, I got lots of starts since I came back into the side last year but I didn’t convert many of them which led to frustration.

“Here it was important for me to carry on, for the team and on a personal note also to change those 40s and 60s into a three figure score.”

Masood’s 135, which came off 198 balls and included seven boundaries and three sixes, helped Pakistan forge a 315-run lead.

Masood’s opening partner, Abid Ali, also had a huge impact as he struck a career-best 174, which came off 281 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six.

Together, Masood and Abid forged a 278-run partnership, which was the second-biggest opening stand for Pakistan in Test history.

