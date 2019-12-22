Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Shan Masood has revealed that the national team plan to set Sri Lanka a target of “anything around 450-500” in order to boost their chances of winning the second Test in Karachi.

Pakistan currently have a 315-run lead, which Masood contributed largely to as he scored a personal best 135, which came off 198 balls and included seven boundaries and three sixes.

Masood’s opening partner, Abid Ali, also had a huge impact as he struck a career-best 174, which came off 281 deliveries and included 21 boundaries and a six.

Together, Masood and Abid forged a 278-run partnership, which was the second-biggest opening stand for Pakistan in Test history.

“We will try to set a target that puts Sri Lanka under pressure, anything around 450-500 that will also give us 4-5 sessions to try and avoid a draw. We want to take advantage of our commanding position,” Masood was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

