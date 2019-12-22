Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that he is a “huge fan” of legendary Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar and iconic West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

Hafeez noted that he “always enjoyed” watching Anwar bat, while Lara currently holds the record for the highest Test score of 400 not out.

“I am a huge fan of Saeed Anwar. I always enjoyed watching him bat. Besides him, I am a fan of Brian Lara,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by the Gulf Times.

