Which Pakistan pace bowler has Glenn Maxwell described as scary?

Australia batsman and Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell has praised Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf after he enjoyed a superb Big Bash League (BBL) debut on Friday.

Rauf, who was signed by the Stars as a replacement for South Africa pace maestro Dale Steyn, dismissed Brisbane Heat opener Max Bryant for six runs on the very first ball he bowled.

He also clean bowled Mitchell Swepson for two runs to finish with figures of 2-20 off his four overs.

Thanks to Rauf’s superb bowling and Maxwell’s 39-ball 83, which earned him the Man of the Match award, the Stars beat the Heat by 22 runs.

“Haris has been outstanding today, he scared a couple of the boys in the nets yesterday when he was testing himself out with the speed-gun which wasn’t very nice for our batsmen. For him to come out and perform like that on debut was outstanding,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

