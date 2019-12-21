Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas believes that spinner Yasir Shah is capable of blowing Sri Lanka away in their second innings.

Yasir went wicketless in the first innings as Sri Lanka scored 271 and took an 80-run lead on the second day of the second Test in Karachi.

However, with Pakistan only trailing by 23 runs at the end of the day, Abbas is backing Yasir to have a huge impact when Sri Lanka are chasing a target to win.

“In the fourth innings the ball will break, I am hopeful that Yasir bhai needs just one wicket and once that happens, he will blow them away, he is a top bowler,” Abbas was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

