Which four Pakistan players were drug tested ahead of the second Test?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsmen Abid Ali and Fawad Alam, and pace bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah were drug tested ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The four players had to submit urine samples to officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC) as part of a standard procedure that occurs before or during every series.

From the Sri Lanka team, captain Dimuth Karunaratne, left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya and batsmen Lahiru Thirimanne and Dinesh Chandimal were selected for a drug test.

Sri Lanka began the second day on 64/3 after bowling Pakistan out for 191.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...