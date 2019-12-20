Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Hobart Hurricanes spinner Qais Ahmad ripped through the Sydney Sixers’ batting line-up with a four-wicket haul to lead his side to a 25-run win in Alice Springs.

Opting to bat first, the Hurricanes lost Caleb Jewell early on as he was dismissed by Sean Abbott for four runs.

D’Arcy Short and captain Ben McDermott made up for the loss of Jewell with a 50-run partnership before McDermott was caught by Tom Curran at deep midwicket off the bowling of Benjamin Manenti for 15.

Short went on to score 51, which came off 40 balls and included five boundaries and a six, before he was caught behind off the bowling of Manenti.

George Bailey was dismissed by Ben Dwarshuis shortly after, while Simon Milenko was sent packing by Abbott for six runs.

Abbott struck again four balls later as he trapped James Faulkner lbw for one run.

David Miller mustered 16 runs before he was caught by James Vince at cover off the bowling of Dwarshuis.

With Curran taking out Qais and Clive Rose on the last two balls of the innings, the Hurricanes finished on 129/9.

Abbott was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Dwarshuis, Curran and Manenti chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Chasing 130 to win, the Sixers were dealt a big blow on the sixth ball as Daniel Hughes was run out by Qais for two runs.

Qais Ahmad with the direct hit!! Dan Hughes, you've gotta go #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/fI4eBAIGsM — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

Vince scored 18 runs before being clean bowled by Riley Meredith, while captain Moises Henriques was sent packing by Qais for two runs.

With Milenko removing Josh Philippe and Hayden Kerr, Qais joined the party by taking out Curran, Abbott and Dwarshuis in the same over.

One over. Three wickets. One backflip. This is one of the most entertaining overs the BBL has ever seen #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/P3mk0fOS8Y — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

With the Sixers struggling at 61/8, Jordan Silk and Manenti added 41 runs to the score before Silk was caught by Short at deep square leg off the bowling of Faulkner for 22.

The Sixers were bowled out for 104 four balls later as Manenti was caught by Milenko at short third man for 22.

Qais was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Milenko and Faulkner took two wickets apiece. As for Meredith, he claimed one.

Qais was named Man of the Match.

